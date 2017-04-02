State rules in favor of teachers in Muncie Community Schools dispute

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A state fact-finder has sided with the Muncie Teachers Association in an ongoing dispute with Muncie Community Schools over a pay cut.

Muncie Community Schools was facing a $15 million deficit and had proposed to cut teachers’ salaries by ten percent.

“This is not a win for teachers,” said Vicki Jeffers, a representative of the Muncie Teachers Association by phone to I-Team 8.

It isn’t viewed as a win because even though the state fact-finder sided with Muncie Teachers Association, Jeffers said the MTA proposal calls for doubling the health insurance costs for single teachers, and those on the family plans will also see a significant increase.

The state fact-finder’s decision means it is recommending less severe cuts for teachers and their benefits. The Muncie Teachers Association had proposed a salary freeze for teachers, along with a large increase in the cost teachers pay for health insurance. The MTA’s proposal also called for additional cost savings but reducing additional pay for teachers.

Under the MTA proposal, health insurance costs for a teacher with single coverage would more than double, according to an I-Team 8 review of the state fact-finder’s ruling.

Jeffers said she knows these concessions are already driving qualified teachers to other neighboring districts.

MTA proposes that the teachers’ share of premiums for health care insurance would increase from:

$425.10 to $956.48 for 219 teachers carrying single coverage;

$3,934.53 to $5,027.45 for 81 teachers carrying employee +1 coverage; and

$4,951.15 to $6,326.47 for 146 teachers carrying a family health insurance plan.

Presently MCS’s contribution to teachers’ health insurance premiums is $9,671.13 for single plans, $16,831.03 for family +1 plans and $ 21,179.91 for family plans.

The state fact-finder also alleged that Superintendent Dr. Steven Baule and the school district may have tried to create an “artificial appearance” that the district’s revenues were less than they really were.

She wrote:

It appears to the Fact Finder that MCS’s intent was to create an artificial appearance of a decreased percentage of revenue available to fund the LBO in an effort to retain a larger portion of available revenue for application to its significant debt. The Fact Finder is not persuaded.”

There is still the fear, according to Jeffers, that Superintendent Dr. Baule and the board will vote to close up to five schools to make up for what the district says is a $15 million deficit.

Baule told I-Team 8 in a recent interview that if the district were to close a school, Northside Middle School would most certainly be on the list.

While the district later tried to walk back that statement, saying that no decision was final, here’s what Baule said during an I-Team 8 interview on March 14: “I can’t come up with a scenario that doesn’t involve reducing the number of schools we have.”

When asked directly if Northside Middle School was on the chopping block, Baule said: “We have two middle schools, so if we are going to close one, Northside would probably be the one closed. Southside is in much better shape; Northside is by far the most valuable piece of property we own in the corporation. So if we were going to close a middle school, the middle school we close would almost certainly be Northside.”

The state fact-finder said that “an implementation plan for Muncie Community Schools salary reductions has met with impossibility and unreasonable outcomes.”

The next board meeting was scheduled for April 11 at the Muncie Area Career Center from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Muncie Community Schools will have 30 days to appeal the ruling.