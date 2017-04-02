Southern Indiana man hurt exchanging gunfire with officers

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a southern Indiana man has been hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after exchanging gunfire with officers.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles says 25-year-old Charles L. Mays of Butlerville surrendered and was taken into custody about 7:45 p.m. Saturday following a 16-hour standoff.

Wheeles says state and local officers responded to a domestic disturbance with shots fired about 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a rural home outside Butlerville, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis. He says Mays came outside and opened fire on approaching officers, then retreated back inside.

Wheeles says a woman at the home had fled to a nearby residence before officers arrived.

He says Mays will face preliminary charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness, and battery