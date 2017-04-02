South Bend police start emergency food pantry for needy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police in South Bend have set up an emergency food pantry to help those in need.

The South Bend Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2odnH9A ) that an officer and a volunteer converted unused shelving into the makeshift pantry.

It opened last month and by last week the shelves were filled with canned vegetables, peanut butter, mashed potatoes and other essentials. Donations are separated into bags designed to provide enough food for recipients to have meals for a few days.

South Bend Capt. Tim Lancaster says police are among the few agencies that operate 24-hours every day.

Police say they’re working to set up a donation bin in the police department’s lobby, which is open at all hours.

