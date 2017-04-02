Pence lauds Trump’s terrorism efforts during Ohio speech

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence lauded President Donald Trump for his administration’s battle against the Islamic State terror group during a visit to central Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2oLl5yY) that Pence said during a speech at an electronics manufacturing services company in suburban Columbus on Saturday that Trump is “taking the fight to the terrorists, on our terms, on their soil.”

Pence in his speech at Dynalab in Reynoldsburg said Trump’s executive order aimed at unraveling former President Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan marks the end of the “war on coal” and Washington’s “assault” on affordable energy.

Pence also said the fight to repeal and replace Obama’s signature health care initiative isn’t over despite the recent failure of the U.S. House to muster enough votes to pass legislation.