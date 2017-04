FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – No Alex Poythress, no problem.

In the regular season finale for the Mad Ants and after the recent departure of forward Alex Poythress, Fort Wayne rallies to beat Canton, 111-108. Georges Niang scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in his return from the Pacers.

Fort Wayne will face the Maine Red Claws in D-League playoffs beginning on Tuesday at 7 P.M. at Memorial Coliseum.