Miranda homers as IPFW falls to North Dakota State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Sierra Miranda hit her first career home run but it was not enough to power the Fort Wayne softball team past North Dakota State, as the Mastodons fell 7-2.

Maria Palmegiani led the ‘Dons at the dish going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Miranda finished the game 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Lauren Watson and Brooke Imel were each 1 for 1.

The Bison scored three runs in the top of the first, all with two outs. NDSU added a two-run home run in the second, and a pair of solo shots in the fifth and seventh innings.

For the Mastodons, Palmegiani led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to center field. One out later, Miranda took an 0-2 pitch from the reigning Summit League Pitch of the Year Jacquelyn Sertic over the right-center wall for her first round tripper of the season.

Elizabeth Snodgrass started on the mound for the ‘Dons, allowing three unearned runs in 2-3 an inning of work in the loss. Bailey Benefiel came on to throw 5 2-3 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits while striking out three. Demitra Burns threw the final 2-3 an inning and did not allow a hit.

Fort Wayne travels to Notre Dame for a midweek contest Wednesday, April 5, at 5 p.m.