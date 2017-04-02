Man hit by 2 cars, killed on N. Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was killed when crossing N. Coliseum Blvd. late Saturday night.

Police were called to the intersection of N. Coliseum Blvd. and Columbia Ave. around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian hit by a car.

When officers got to the intersection, they found a man laying in the northbound lanes of Coliseum. He died there.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 the man was crossing Coliseum on foot when he was hit by a vehicle, sent airborne and into the path of Jeep.

The first vehicle drove off. The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and talked to investigators.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Coliseum to investigate the crash.

Officers are talking with nearby businesses in search of surveillance video that caught the crash and vehicle that left.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

A motorcyclist was the victim of a hit and run at the same intersection in June.