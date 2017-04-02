Mad Ants advance to playoffs after win against Canton

Related Coverage Niang leads Mad Ants to comeback victory over Canton

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants have advanced to the NBA D-League Basketball Playoffs after their win against Canton Saturday night.

In the regular season finale for the team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants beat Canton Charge, 111-108. Georges Niang scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in his return from the Pacers.

Fort Wayne will face the Maine Red Claws in D-League playoffs beginning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum.

For more information and to buy tickets for the playoff best of three game series visit Mad Ants Fort Wayne.