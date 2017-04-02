Komets face Mallards in first round of ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs

Fort Wayne, IN– The Komets will face the Quad City Mallards in the first round of the 2017 ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs starting in Fort Wayne Friday, April 14. The Komets have clinched second seed in the Central division of the Western Conference and home-ice advantage for the first round while the Mallards have locked up third seed setting the stage for the first ECHL post-season meeting between Fort Wayne and Quad City.

The Komets and Mallards are not strangers in post-season play. The two teams have met three times before in the United Hockey League (UHL). Quad City won a best-of-seven series 4-1 in the 2000 UHL playoffs and took a best-of-five series 3-0 in 2001. The Komets captured the 2003 UHL Colonial Cup championship by besting Quad City in a best-of-seven finals series 4-1.

The Komets-Mallards Central division semifinals best-of-seven series opens Friday, April 14 on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum at 8pm. Game two is slated for Saturday, April 15 at 7:30pm in Fort Wayne before the series switches to Quad City for games 3, 4, and if necessary, 5. If needed, games 6 and 7 will be held in Fort Wayne.

Tickets for the first two Komet home playoff games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office and online at www.ticketmaster.com.

2017 ECHL KELLY CUP CENTRAL DIVISION SEMIFINALS

FORT WAYNE KOMETS VS QUAD CITY MALLARDS

Best-of-seven series

Game 1- Friday, April 14…………… Quad City at Fort Wayne, 8pm ET

Game 2- Saturday, April 15……….. Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

Game 3- Wednesday, April 19…… Fort Wayne at Quad City, 7:35pm ET

Game 4- Friday, April 21…………… Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

*Game 5- Saturday, April 22………. Fort Wayne at Quad City, 8:05pm ET

*Game 6- Monday, April 24……….. Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET

*Game 7- Wednesday, April 26….. Quad City at Fort Wayne, 7:30pm ET