Nicole Biddlecome said it was a slap in the face to hear what Alejandro Gaytan had to say. Through an interpreter, the man who pleaded guilty to hitting Jude Lamb with his car, killing him, then taking off, told the judge if Lamb was such a great father why was he walking in the middle of the street late at night. Biddlecome said Lamb had a bond with this children that only Gaytan was able to break.