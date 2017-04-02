IPFW to host community conversation on Zika

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A panel of experts will host a community conversation on Zika Tuesday at IPFW.

Zika: What We Know and What We’re Doing About It will be held on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. in the Walb Classic Ballroom at IPFW.

According to a press release, the conversation is meant to educate people on the latest news about the Zika virus, including risks and treatment, and how research has progressed. The event is free and open to the public.

Panelists include Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahana, IPFW’s associate professor of biology Elliot Blumenthal, Lutheran Children’s Hospital NICU and medical director and staff president, Dr. James E. Cameron, and Parkview Hospital’s Dr. Robyn Schmucker and Dr. Melissa Rice.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or contact IPFW’s Stephen Buttes, 260-481-6630 or uc2@ipfw.edu.