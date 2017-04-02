IPFW men’s volleyball falls in back-and-forth battle with Quincy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a career night from Alex Dickmann, the Fort Wayne men’s volleyball fell to Quincy in five sets (21-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 15-11) on Arnie Ball Court on Saturday (April 1).

The Mastodons started hot, going on an 11-3 run in the opening set to stretch their lead to as many as nine points. Dickmann had five serves in a row in this run. Quincy went on a run to cut the lead to three, but Colton Stone had the kill that finished the set. Stone had six kills in the first, while Nick Smalter had four.

In the second set, the ‘Dons held a 5-5 tie before the Hawks went on a 10-2 run. Quincy led by as many as seven, but Fort Wayne cut it to one at 18-17. The ‘Dons hit .321 in the second set. Dickmann had six kills while Stone and Smalter each had four.

Quincy led 8-6 in the third set, but Gabriel Quinones came in off the bench for Michael Keegan and served six straight. The Hawks tied the score at 18-all, but the ‘Dons went on a five-point run behind Smalter’s service. The Mastodons hit .393 as a team in the third behind Dickmann’s seven kills (7-1-14).

Fort Wayne was only behind one at the 8-7 mark, but Quincy then went on to lead by as many as six. Dickmann had another six kills in the fourth set to lead the ‘Dons. The Hawks hit .462 in the set.

QU took an 8-4 lead at the switch in the final set of the night, and the Mastodons could not get any closer.

Dickmann finished with a career-high 24 kills, while Stone and Smalter pitched in 18 and 11 respectively. Smalter led in digs with 10 for his first career double-double. Jack Carlson dug out seven Quincy attempts.

Fort Wayne falls to 5-21, 2-12 MIVA, while Quincy improves to 7-19, 2-12 MIVA. The Mastodons are back in action on Thursday (April 6) as the Loyola Ramblers visit Arnie Ball Court at 7 p.m.