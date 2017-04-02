Homeless cleared from camp in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Residents of a homeless camp in a wooded area along a railroad line in Indianapolis have been forced to leave the property.

Television station WRTV reports (http://bit.ly/2nWYthK) Saturday that some packed up their tents and left as police made a final sweep Friday through the property.

The camp is known as “The Jungle” and was on land owned by rail transportation company CSX. CSX has cited safety concerns as a reason to clear out the camp.

Police told residents in February that they had until the end of March to vacate the property.

CSX officials have said the company was working with the city, churches and social service agencies to help those displaced have options.

