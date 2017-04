FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wrestlers will take center stage in the Summit City for “Heroes and Legends VIII” at the Memorial Coliseum.

The event set for Sunday, April 9 will feature nine matches.

Before wrestlers hit the ring, fans will have the chance to meet the wrestling stars at noon. Guests include “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Ryback, Mr. Anderson and Swoogle.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit Heroes and Legends.