Friends of Fort Wayne man with collapsed lung organize fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friends of a Fort Wayne man who suffered a partially collapsed lung organized a fundraiser to help with his medical bills.

Daniell Carnall, aka Chilly Addams, has been playing music in the Fort Wayne area for what friends call “most of his life.” He spent 18 days in the hospital, accruing what friends referred to as “astronomically high” medical bills, prompting them to host the fundraiser in his honor.

The fundraiser, held at live music venue Phoenix, 1122 Broadway, will feature two stages of live music from 2:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday. A silent auction will also be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with items up for bid including music gear, golf packages, concert tickets and more.

There is no cover charge to enter the venue. However, after 8 p.m. when the silent auction is over, a voluntary donation at the door of $7 is requested.

For those unable to attend the fundraiser, donations can be made on Chilly’s GoFundMe page.