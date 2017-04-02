Embassy Theatre to host Mother’s Day brunch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Embassy Theatre will host a Mother’s Day brunch, followed by a screening of the Disney classic “Mary Poppins,” harkening back to when the Embassy was a film venue.

The brunch will be held at the Embassy on Sunday, May 14, beginning at 11 a.m. The screening of “Mary Poppins” will begin at 2:30 p.m.

You can be purchase tickets for the Mother’s Day brunch and film screening here.

Also in the month of April, the Embassy is hosting comedian Jerry Seinfeld on Thursday, April 6. A performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “Pippin” will be held on Tuesday, April 18. Country singer Vince Gill will perform on Sunday, April 23.

For more information about all of the Embassy’s events, visit their website.