Eagle Marsh to host tree planting day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eagle Marsh is hosting a tree planting day next Saturday with plans to plant 1,000 native trees and shrub seedlings.

The tree planting will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., meeting at the Eagle Marsh gateway parking area, 6801 Engle Road.

Tree planters who want to participate are asked to bring gloves, shovels, and other useful tools for planting. The environment is wet and muddy, so guests are also advised to dress appropriately.

For more information contact Dani Bradtmiller at d.bradtmiller@lrwp.org or call 260-478-2515,