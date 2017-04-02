Donnelly announces support for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Senator Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., announced Sunday he will support the nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Justice Antonin Scalia who died in 2016.

According to a press release from Donnelly’s press office, Gorsuch shared his experience as a judge, his judicial philosophy, and his thoughts on judicial independence with Donnelly during a meeting Sunday.

Donnelly initially was noncommittal on whether or not he would support Gorsuch’s nomination after an initial meeting in mid-February.

The following statement from Senator Donnelly is written verbatim.

I have said consistently that part of my job is to carefully review, debate, and vote on judicial nominations, including nominees to the Supreme Court. It is my obligation as Senator to consider the qualifications of each nominee that comes to the Senate floor to determine if he or she can faithfully serve on our nation’s highest court. I take this responsibility very seriously. After meeting with Judge Gorsuch, conducting a thorough review of his record, and closely following his hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I believe that he is a qualified jurist who will base his decisions on his understanding of the law and is well-respected among his peers. I was deeply disappointed by the way the most recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Garland, was treated by the Senate, but as Senator, I can only vote on the nominee that comes to the Senate floor. However, I believe that we should keep the current 60-vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees.