TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Gabriel Desjardin went five-hole – on the defender. Then the Komets forward put the puck away top-shelf for the game-winning goal against Toledo.

With the ridiculous coast-to-coast goal, Fort Wayne caps off their fourth win in five nights with the 2-1 victory. Brett Perlini also netted his 22nd goal of the season.

The Komets return home to face this same Walleyes team on Wednesday at Memorial Coliseum at 7:30 PM.

(Video courtesy WTOL)