Ashley man leads police on multi-state pursuit

Published:
Police investigate a multi-state police pursuit that ended near a pallet factory west of Waterloo on Apr. 2, 2017 (Photo Courtesy: DeKalb County Sheriff's Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nine law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle Sunday afternoon from Quincy, Mich. to just east of Waterloo, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Police in Michigan attempted to stop a van driven by Craig A. Delong, 34, Ashley, for not stopping at a stop sign.

An Ashley man evaded police for more than 50 miles on Apr. 2, 2017. The resulting damage to his vehicle followed the successful deployment of stop sticks on the vehicle. (Photo Courtesy: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators said Delong did not stop for the officer and evaded police into Steuben County. The pursuit continued south on State Road 327 into DeKalb County where officers successfully deployed stop sticks. Eventually, according to police, Delong’s vehicle stopped on County Road 23 near U.S. 6 about halfway between Waterloo and Corunna.

Delong and a juvenile were removed from the vehicle. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian and Delong was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Investigators said Delong is facing initial charges related to driving with a lifetime license suspension, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, and reckless driving.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, Waterloo Marshal’s Office, Fremont Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Branch County, Mich. Sheriff’s Department, Quincy, Mich. Police Department, and Indiana State Police all assisted with the pursuit and investigation.

 

