Ashley man leads police on multi-state pursuit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Nine law enforcement agencies pursued a vehicle Sunday afternoon from Quincy, Mich. to just east of Waterloo, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

Police in Michigan attempted to stop a van driven by Craig A. Delong, 34, Ashley, for not stopping at a stop sign.

Investigators said Delong did not stop for the officer and evaded police into Steuben County. The pursuit continued south on State Road 327 into DeKalb County where officers successfully deployed stop sticks. Eventually, according to police, Delong’s vehicle stopped on County Road 23 near U.S. 6 about halfway between Waterloo and Corunna.

Delong and a juvenile were removed from the vehicle. The juvenile was turned over to a guardian and Delong was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Investigators said Delong is facing initial charges related to driving with a lifetime license suspension, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, and reckless driving.

No injuries were reported as a result of the pursuit.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, Waterloo Marshal’s Office, Fremont Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Branch County, Mich. Sheriff’s Department, Quincy, Mich. Police Department, and Indiana State Police all assisted with the pursuit and investigation.