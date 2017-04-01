Teenage employee shot during Subway shop robbery

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old employee at a Subway sandwich shop has been wounded during a robbery in Cleveland.

Police say the teenage girl was shot in the arm with a handgun during the robbery Friday night in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. Police say the girl was taken to a hospital and was expected to be released Saturday.

Police say one of two male suspects holding what appeared to be an assault-type weapon forced a male employee to retrieve money from the register and a cash box. It’s unclear why the other suspect shot the teen girl.

The men also robbed a 40-year-old woman of her purse before fleeing.

No arrests have been made.