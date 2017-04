FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants are on the eve of the playoffs and their top-scorer won’t be there.

According to Yahoo Sports Adrian Wojnarowski, Alex Poythress will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. The forward averaged 18.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season as an undrafted rookie out of Kentucky.

Fort Wayne faces Canton on Saturday and will open the D-League playoffs on Tuesday night against the Maine Red Claws or Raptors 905.