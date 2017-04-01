Parkview Field hosts open house ahead of TinCaps home open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the TinCaps home opener right around the corner, Parkview Field will host an open house Saturday.

According to a press release, Parkview Field Open House is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes free ballpark tours, 50 percent off food, and a Shindigz Fun Zone for kids.

Tickets for the entire season will be available for purchase and the Orchard Team Store will be open for TinCaps gear and apparel.

The TinCaps officially kick off the franchise’s 25th season on the road Thursday, April 6 against the Bowling Green Hot Rods in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Fort Wayne’s home opener is slated for Saturday, April 8 against the Hot Rods at Parkview Field.

Fans in attendance on Opening Night will receive a free TinCaps Magnet Schedule and be treated to a fireworks show after the game.

Fans can select tickets online at TinCapsTickets.com or by calling 260-482-6400.