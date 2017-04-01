Indiana man sentenced in Chicago for gun sales

CHICAGO (AP) — A 44-year-old Indiana man has been sentenced to two years in a prison for bringing guns from Indiana and illegally selling them on the streets of Chicago.

A U.S. attorney’s office statement Friday says jurors convicted Willie Lee Biles Jr. of dealing firearms without a license last year. Judge Sara Ellis in Chicago sentenced him Thursday.

Prosecutors say Biles legally bought around 30 guns from licensed dealers in Indiana, and then sold them on the West Side of Chicago at more than two times the purchase price. Prosecutors say he never asked for identification from buyers and didn’t verify whether they could legally own guns.

A government sentencing memo alleged the guns have been used in attempted murders. It also said they were also recovered from gang members and felons.