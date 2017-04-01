Huntington kicks of Child Abuse Prevention Month with balloon toss

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington Mayor Brooks Fetters kicked off Child Abuse Prevention Month Saturday morning with a proclamation and balloon toss at Sunken Gardens park.
During the event, 104 blue balloons were released to represent the 104 children that the Huntington County Department of Child Services supported on last year. Circuit Court Judge Thomas Hakes spoke about how to prevent child abuse and neglect.
As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Indiana Department of Child Services offered the followed tips about how to prevent abuse and neglect.
- Reach out to parents that you know and offer a hand or emotional support.
- Volunteer time to programs that help parents.
- Let all of the children in your life know that that they can depend on you.
- Advocate for community services to help families.
- Report suspected child abuse or neglect.
- Consider becoming a foster parent.
If you suspect abuse or neglect, you may call the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556.
