Ex-girlfriend reacts to hit and run sentencing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nicole Biddlecome said it was a slap in the face to hear what Alejandro Gaytan had to say. Through an interpreter, the man who pleaded guilty to hitting Jude Lamb with his car, killing him, then taking off, told the judge during his sentencing for the crime if Lamb was such a great father why was he walking in the middle of the street late at night. Biddlecome said Lamb had a bond with this children that only Gaytan was able to break.

For more than a year Biddlecome’s children, five-year-old Kayden and four-year-old Kole, have lived without their father Jude Lamb.

“Boys need their father,” Biddlecome said. “Yes I’m a good mother, but they need their father.”

In January 2016 Lamb was hit while crossing the street and killed. Gaytan pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, and was sentenced to two years in prison this week.

Biddlecome was one of several family members who spoke at the sentencing.

“I was praying [Gaytan] would have nothing to say but we all know that didn’t happen,” Biddlecome said.

Along with Biddlecome, the mother of Lamb’s youngest child, and his 17-year-old daughter spoke. Along with his comment regarding Lamb’s character as a father, Gaytan also said only God knows what happened that January night.

“Yeah God knows,” Biddlecome said. “God knows [Gaytan] ran [Lamb] over. How dare he try to blame that on Jude. Are we not allowed to walk across the street to get to the other side of the street? Who says that?”

Biddlecome said the sliver lining to all this is the relationship her sons have with their older sister, Jude’s teenage daughter from a previous relationship, who has started spending more time with her brothers since their dad’s death.

“She is a wonderful young lady absolutely wonderful,” Biddlecome said. “She loves those boys.”

Biddlecome said Lamb always wanted to take his kids to the beach so after his death they went to Florida to scatter his ashes on the beach.