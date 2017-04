FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Dons scored first in their double-header against North Dakota State – and they’d only score one more run all day.

IPFW is dropped twice against the Bison in their Summit League opener Saturday afternoon. They lost the first game 4-1 and then fell 8-1 in the second contest.

Jessica Murray and Taylor Bolyard had a pair of hits on the afternoon. North Side grad Sierra Miranda knocked in the only run of the day for the Dons.