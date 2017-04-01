Details released for last leg of I-69 rebuilding plans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has released plans detailing the location of interchanges along the final leg of a highway that’s been under construction since 2008.

The Indianapolis Business Journal (http://bit.ly/2nfQXeE ) reports the information is expected to spark investment along the 30-mile corridor of Interstate 69 between Indianapolis and Martinsville.

The plans show 10 interchanges along the stretch, which cuts through Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties. The Transportation department will also build or reconstruct 16 overpasses and underpasses, eliminate 14 traffic signals and add 32 miles of access roads to reroute traffic.

Construction on the $1.5 billion stretch is still years away. Funding for the project hasn’t yet been identified.

This segment will complete the route between Indianapolis and Evansville on the southwest border of the state.

