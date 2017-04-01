Archie Miller 1-on-1 Tuesday on WANE-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini was the only Fort Wayne sportscaster to sit down for a one-on-one interview with new Indiana University basketball coach Archie Miller in Bloomington.

That interview will air on WANE-TV in two parts, with the first part airing Tuesday during the 6 p.m. newscast and the second part during the 11 p.m. news that evening.

Miller and Marini discuss the future of I.U. basketball, the expectations of Hoosier fans, and Miller’s life outside of basketball – including how he ended up with the nickname “Archie.” Miller also talks about northeast Indiana hoops, including his recruitment of Deshaun Thomas while an assistant at Ohio State, and the heartbreak of former Dayton player and New Haven native Steve McElvene’s unexpected death one year ago.

Tune in Tuesday for the only one-on-one with Miller you’ll see in Fort Wayne as Newschannel 15 has exclusive coverage of the new head Hoosier! That’s sports coverage you can count on!