3rd vehicle struck by wild turkeys along Indiana roadways

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Windshields of three vehicles traveling along Indiana roads have been battered this week by wild turkeys.

The Indianapolis Star and television station WRTV report Saturday that a state police cruiser was struck Friday along the Indiana Toll Road in LaPorte County. Trooper Aron Weller was not injured.

Weller is the second trooper to have a run-in with a turkey. Trooper Tia Deaton was driving Wednesday night along State Route 56 near Scottsburg when one of the birds smashed into her windshield. Deaton also was not injured.

But four people in a SUV suffered minor cuts Tuesday when a 30-pound turkey crashed through their windshield along U.S. 20 near Rolling Prairie, west of South Bend.

LaPorte County sheriff’s Capt. Mike Kellems tells the Indianapolis Star that its wild turkey mating season.