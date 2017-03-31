FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When severe weather strikes, it’s critical to know where your safe place is and go there. That’s the goal behind a national social media campaign started by Weather Ready Nation ambassadors and supported by the National Weather Association. It’s called #SafePlaceSelfie and WANE will be participating.

The initiative runs April 3-6, and anyone can participate. Here’s what to do:

go to your safe place – if you don’t know where that is, reach out to our Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team for help

take a picture – get as creative as you want with as many people as you want

post it to any social media platform using #SafePlaceSelfie and tag Meteorologist Hannah Strong in your post (@WxStrong on Twitter, @weatherstrong on Instagram)

The goal is to help people learn where their safe place is so they can quickly go there during severe weather. During the storm, when the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team is telling you to go to your safe place, it’s easy for panic to set in, and it might take you longer to get to safety.

The week ends with a live chat on Twitter where you can ask questions about severe weather safety and have them answered by experts in the field.