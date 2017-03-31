Roadway named in honor of Fort Wayne sports legend Eugene Parker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A year to the day after he passed away, Fort Wayne sports legend Eugene Parker has a roadway named after him.

The Allen County Commissioners, the City of Fort Wayne and Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore David Long on Friday dedicated the stretch of Hillegas Road between Bass and Illinois roads “Eugene E. Parker Memorial Way.” The ceremony was held near the intersection of Hillegas and Illinois roads.

Parker was well-known in Fort Wayne for his legendary basketball playing career at Concordia Lutheran High School and later at Purdue University. He was eventually drafted by the San Antonio Spurs, but never played professionally.

He founded Maximum Sports Management more than 30 years ago in Roanoke and was most recently associated with Relativity Sports.

His clients included five Hall of Famers, including Fort Wayne’s Rod Woodson. He’s also represented Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Devin Hester, and Hines Ward, and current NFL players Larry Fitzgerald, Richard Seymour, and Ndamukong Suh.

Forbes reported two years ago that Parker reported more than $1 billion in player contracts.

Parker presented Sanders for the 2011 Hall of Fame, one of only four agents to do so. He was named by Black Enterprise Magazine as one of the top 50 influential blacks in sports, and was ranked 45th in the Sports Illustrated list of the top 101 most influential minorities in sports.

Eugene Parker died March 31, 2016 after a brief battle with kidney cancer.