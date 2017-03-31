Police investigating sex abuse video posted online

LA PORTE, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a number of people have viewed and shared on social media a video showing “heinous” sexual abuse of a high school student.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says La Porte High School administrators and police learned about the video Thursday. School officials sent a robocall to parents saying the video was being investigated and warning that possessing or distributing it may lead to child pornography charges. The age and gender of the victim weren’t released.

Police said it was shared on “a number of internet sources” including Facebook Live.

Police and prosecutors say they want to stop distribution of the video. Sheriff’s Captain Mike Kellams said police were “looking into all aspects of the case” when asked if they also were investigating the sexual abuse.

