FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers have reassigned forward Georges Niang to the Mad Ants, their NBA D-League Affiliate.

Niang has played in five games for the Mad Ants this season, averaging 30.8 minutes, 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

In 23 games this season for the Pacers, Niang logs 4 minutes per game and recording an average of 0.9 points and 0.7 rebound per game.

The Mad Ants host the Canton Charge in their final regular season game tomorrow at 7 p.m. EST.