Michael Kuhn is a reporter and producer at NewsChannel 15. He officially joined the WANE-TV team in January 2017. This is Michael’s first professional job in television news. Michael produces the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on the weekends. During the week, you can find him reporting for the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows.

Michael graduated from Ball State University in December 2016 where he earned a B.A. in Journalism and Telecommunications with a concentration in News. While at Ball State, Michael worked for Indiana Public Radio as a student reporter. He was also involved with NewsLink Indiana, Ball State’s student TV newscast. He was a reporter, anchor, and mentor for the organization.

In Michael’s last semester at Ball State, he was a reporter intern at WANE-TV. There, he learned the inner workings of a professional newsroom and continued to sharpen his skills as a reporter.

In his free time, Michael enjoys spending time with his wife, his five siblings, and the rest of his large family. He also enjoys playing sports, watching movies, and singing (just don’t ask him to do it on-air).

Michael grew up less than an hour from Fort Wayne, in Warsaw where his family still lives.

He is excited to continue to grow as a journalist during his time at WANE-TV. He’s always looking for the next great story, so feel free to pass along any story ideas. You can email him at michael.kuhn@wane.com.