Mastodon restored and delivered to Fort Wayne liquor store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A large mastodon that was part of a parade project that took place in 2005 was restored and delivered to Cap n’ Cork Friday.
The mastodon was part of the Mastodons on Parade project that celebrated IPFW’s 40th birthday involving 102 mastodons. The large fiberglass structures were brought to life by area artists.
Cap n’ Cork in Covington Plaza sponsored the “Hiding Behind the Grapes Don.”
Mastodon unveiling at Cap n’ Cork
