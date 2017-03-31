Local nonprofits searching for volunteers at fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A volunteer fair will be held for Allen County residents looking for volunteer opportunities with local nonprofits.

The 3rd Annual Giving Back Fort Wayne Volunteer Fair will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center, located at 3320 N. Clinton St. Nearly 60 nonprofit organizations will be available at the fair, which is designed to connect residents with volunteer opportunities in the community.

Organizations at the fair represent interests like animals, fitness, outdoor adventures, human services, the arts, history and entertainment. Volunteer needs include one-time experiences, committees and task forces that meet regularly, as well as a few openings for board members.

Food trucks will also be on hand at the fair.

For information on the fair, visit Giving Back Fort Wayne’s Facebook page.