Lindenwood hands Fort Wayne a loss at home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Despite a double-double from Michael Keegan, the Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team fell to Lindenwood 3-1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17) on Friday (March 31) on Arnie Ball Court.

The Mastodons jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in their revenge match with the Lions behind three kills from three different ‘Dons. Colton Stone later had two consecutive service aces to push the lead to four. Lindenwood took its first lead of the set at 19-18, but Fort Wayne responded with a four-point run behind Alex Dickmann’s service. Dickmann and Stone each had four kills to lead the ‘Dons in set one.

Lindenwood went on a four-point run after a 4-4 tie in the second set, and would go on to open up a 17-9 lead. Keegan had four digs in the second set to lead the ‘Dons.

The Lions started the third set with a 9-4 lead, but the Mastodons responded with a five-point run behind Keegan’s service. Keegan had an ace on his third serve to force a Lindenwood timeout. The Lions then traded a five-point run of their own. Fort Wayne had another five-point run later in the set to cut the Lindenwood lead to one at 19-18, but the Lions finished on a 6-2 run.

Keegan recorded his sixth double-double of the season in the fourth set with 37 assists and 10 digs when the ‘Dons took a 6-5 lead. The Lions went on a 10-4 run to take a 20-15 lead, and then finished the set on a 5-1 run.

Keegan led in digs with 10 and Dickmann led in kills with 14. Graydon Schroeder had four blocks to lead the Mastodons.

The Mastodons fall to 5-20, 2-11 MIVA, while the Lions improve to 5-15, 4-9 MIVA. The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday night (April 1) on Arnie Ball Court at 7 p.m. as they welcome the Quincy Hawks to Fort Wayne.