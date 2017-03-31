Komets begin rough road trip with 4-3 win at Cincy

CINCINNATI – The Komets began a rough road weekend on the right foot Friday night, besting the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3.

It’s the first of three road games for Fort Wayne this weekend.

Cincinnati’s Eric Knodel scored a power play goal just 2:20 into the game, giving the Cyclones an early 1-0 lead. However, Brett Perlini would net his 21st of the season to knot the game at 1-1 after one.

In the second period Mike Cazzola and Jamie Schaafsma each netted power play goals while Trevor Cheek’s 19th tally with just 59 seconds left in the frame gave the Komets a 4-3 lead heading into the third.

Neither team scored in the third period as Pat Nagle turned away the only shot he faced.

For the game, Nagle stopped 16-of-19 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets continue their weekend road swing with a game at Indy tomorrow and at Toledo on Sunday.