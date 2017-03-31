Holcomb says Ricker’s cold beer sales follow state law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says his administration “followed the law” when it allowed two convenience stores to sell cold beer.

Convenience stores can sell warm beer under state law. But the sale of cold beer has long been reserved for liquor stores.

That prohibition was recently challenged by two Ricker’s convenience stores. They bypassed the restriction by serving Mexican food, enabling them to obtain alcohol licenses typically reserved for restaurants.

That irritated a number of Statehouse Republicans, who have vowed to close the legal loophole.

Holcomb would not say Friday if he would sign legislation to take away Ricker’s ability to sell cold beer.

But he said the state Alcohol and Tobacco Commission “acted within the law and administered it correctly.”