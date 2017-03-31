Gov. Holcomb pushes for pre-K funding, against cigarette tax

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is stressing the importance of doubling the state’s preschool program while also reiterating his opposition to increasing the cigarette tax to pay for road improvements.

Holcomb’s stance on preschool sets up a potential clash with Republican Senate leaders who have proposed spending drastically less on the program for poor children.

He said Friday he’s open to higher fees and gas taxes lawmakers have discussed to fund road improvements. But Holcomb does not support a House Republican proposal to shift revenue from Indiana’s gasoline sales tax to roads and fill the budget hole with a higher cigarette tax.

He also says tolling on interstates will be needed in the future, but suggested having that debate in seven or eight years.