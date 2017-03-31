Free Friday: Weekend activities that won’t break the bank

Parkview Field

1301 Ewing Street

Saturday, 11 AM – 1 PM

The Tin Caps are getting set for the upcoming season with an open house at Parkview Field.

It runs from 11 to 1 tomorrow and will feature a tour of the ballpark, food discounts, and the fun zone highlight event.

You’ll also be able to purchase season tickets.

Friday Pop-Up Market

Glenbrook Square, near Barnes and Noble

Noon – 7 pm

The Friday Pop-Up Market is back at Glenbrook Square, near Barnes and Noble.

It runs from noon-to-7.

The once a month market features local artisans and unique vendors.

Historic Old Fort: Early Modern Muster of Arms- ‘EMMA’ 150-1650

The Old Fort

1201 Spy Run Ave

This weekend during normal hours

Free, Donations accepted

The Old Fort will play host to a mercenary company with re-enactments of soldiers and civilians from the 16th and 17th centuries.

It is free but donations are accepted.

Parking is available at Headwaters and Lawton Parks and it’s running during normal hours.

Chilly’s Medical Assistance Benefit

The Phoenix

1122 Broadway

Sunday, 2-11 PM

Free Entry

If you’re into the local music scene, you won’t want to miss this.

A big free show is happening Sunday at the Phoenix as a medical fundraiser for musician Chilly Addams.

It features two stages of live music from the best local bands, a silent auction featuring music gear, a Mexican Vacation, concert tickets, art work, tons of local business gift baskets and more.

There will be a cash bar and food from King Arthur’s Trolley Food Truck.

It’s an all ages event starting at 2 at the Phoenix on Broadway.