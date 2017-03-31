Evansville man arrested in death of disabled woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 19-year-old disabled woman who vanished last summer.

Twenty-four-year-old Terrence Wayne Roach was arrested Friday. He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County jail on preliminary charges of murder, kidnapping, abuse of a corpse and criminal confinement.

Capt. Andy Chandler of Evansville police said Friday that Roach has confessed to abducting Aleah Beckerle and taking her to a vacant home, where she died.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann says the investigation is ongoing but formal charges could come within days.

Beckerle vanished in July, prompting extensive searches for the disabled woman. Her remains were found Monday in a vacant Evansville home.

Autopsy results are pending.

Relatives said Beckerle was mostly nonverbal and needed daily care, medication and a wheelchair.