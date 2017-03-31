Defending national champ Saint Francis opens spring practice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fresh off the 2016 NAIA national championship the Saint Francis football team hit the field at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium for their first of fifteen spring practices on Friday afternoon.

The Cougars went 13-1 overall last season, and all-American quarterback Nick Ferrer says the schedule will be even tougher this upcoming season.

The Cougs will have to replace the majority of its receiving corp, including record-setting Seth Coate.

Saint Francis wraps up spring practice with the annual Black and Blue game Saturday, April 22 at noon.