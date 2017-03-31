Accused gunman reportedly bought gun a week before double homicide-suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A man accused of killing two women before turning the gun on himself reportedly bought the gun a week earlier, according to a friend.

Police said 18-year-old Jenna Leakey and 20-year-old Hailey Nelson were gunned down late Monday and left for dead in the 900 block of Kensington Boulevard. Tyler Turner is the man behind the killings, according to Police.

Jacob Brown, who lives in Louisiana, met Tyler Turner through an online gaming site. It was a place to escape and according to Brown it led Turner to a group of friends hundreds of miles away from his home.

“He did have friends in Fort Wayne,” said Brown. “Probably most of his friends were online though. We mostly played shooter games. Military simulators. Stuff like that.”

Brown said the two never met in person but over the last several years, their relationship evolved. According to Brown, Turner confided in him about struggling to fit in and his battle with depression. Brown said the two would talk about anything from family problems to relationship issues, and even thoughts of committing suicide.

“We knew he had issues,” said Brown. “None of us would have thought he would have done anything like that.”

On Monday night Turner killed himself but not before taking the lives of two others: ex-girlfriend Hailey Nelson and her friend Jenna Leakey. Brown learned about it the next day and expressed his disbelief on twitter. “I can’t wrap my head around it,” he wrote. “He bought the gun last week and I had no idea he was going to use it for that.”

Nelson’s fiancé, Kristian Tyrn, said their recent engagement could have pushed Turner over the edge. Tyrn described Turner as an obsessed ex-boyfriend of Nelson’s. He said they dated over a year ago and that Turner broke up with Nelson. According to Tyrn, Turner was unhappy when she moved on.

“A lot of bad things have happened to [Turner],” said Brown. “Obviously, nothing to justify what he did. But I can definitely see how he went down that path.”

Brown said his only regret is not being able to talk Turner out of it.

Nelson and Leakey’s deaths mark the 5th and 6th homicides in Allen County this year.