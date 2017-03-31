Mad Ants prep for final game of regular season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants have one game to go in the regular season as Fort Wayne hosts Canton on Saturday before turning its attention to the playoffs.

The Ants host Canton at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.

Fort Wayne learned earlier this week that it will be without the services of forward Jarrod Uthoff for the rest of the season. After two 10-day contract with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks the Mavs signed Utoff to a two-year contract. Utoff was averaging over 17 points and 9 rebounds a game.

Saturday’s game against Canton could be a preview of Fort Wayne’s first round playoff series. Canton is currently second in the Eastern Conference with the Mad Ants third, meaning the two would square off in round one if the seedings hold through the weekend.

Regardless of who Fort Wayne plays, the Mad Ants announced they will host game one of their first-round best-of-three playoff series at the Coliseum next Tuesday at 7 p.m.