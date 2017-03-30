USF Coate hopes to make impression at Ball State pro day.

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Seth Coate feels like every other college graduate – only on his resume is his 40-yard dash and three-cone times.

The Saint Francis wide receiver participated in drills and ran routes at the pro day held at Ball State. Ten different NFL teams were represented to scout the players. Cougars cornerbacks Na’Shawn Lewis and Shannon Swain also were in attendance.

Coates caught 83 passes for 1,693 yards and 25 touchdowns last season for Saint Francis. Next year, he just hopes to get his foot in the door with any team.