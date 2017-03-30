Unlicensed driver calls out victim at sentencing for fatal hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The unlicensed driver of a Land Rover who drove over a man, killing him, more than a year ago was sentenced Thursday.

Alejandro A. Gaytan, 36, was ordered to serve two years for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death and Operating a Vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Offender for a Jan. 31, 2016, crash that left Jude A. Lamb dead in the middle of South Anthony Boulevard. Gaytan pleaded guilty to the charges earlier this month.

Police were called around 12:20 a.m. to South Anthony Boulevard near East Hollis Lane on a report that a man had been struck while crossing the road. The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene and responders found Lamb in critical condition. He would die shortly later.

Days later, police arrested Gaytan after receiving a CrimeStoppers tip. Police said they went to Gaytan’s Decatur home and spoke with his girlfriend, who said Gaytan came home that Sunday night and was sweating and getting sick.

The woman said Gaytan told her he ran over someone who was lying in the road in Fort Wayne.

In an interview with police, Gaytan said he was driving a 2003 green Land Rover when he saw a person in the road and tried to avoid hitting him, but struck his legs. He said he did not stop because he thought someone else would and he didn’t have a driver’s license and was afraid to go to jail.

In court Thursday, a woman who was pregnant with Lamb’s child at the time of his death spoke, along with another woman who had children with Lamb and Lamb’s 17-year-old daughter spoke.

Afterward, Gaytan told the court through an interpreter that God knows what happened that January night. Then, referencing testimony from one of Lamb’s loved ones, said, “What loving father would be walking down the middle of the street late at night?”

At that point, Lamb’s family became emotional and loud in the courtroom.

Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred told NewsChannel 15 that the federal government’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement office is involved in Gaytan’s case.