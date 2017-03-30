Road work near Indiana forest proceeds despite pushback

NASHVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A project to turn a rural lane near an Indiana forest into a wide asphalt road has begun nearly 30 years after local residents and nature preservationists thought they’d convinced transportation officials to forgo the plans.

The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2ocw6fZ ) reports the project near Yellowwood State Forest faded from construction schedules until last month, when the Indiana Department of Transportation began clearing trees near an old gate bridge that’s being replaced by a $2.5 million one with three spans.

A group called Friends of Yellowwood collected 1,500 signatures on petitions in 1990 opposing the project. They asked for a more modest road instead.

Officials have touted the road improvements as the best way to address erosion and flooding. Department spokesman Harry Maginity says the project will also allow more people access to the area.

