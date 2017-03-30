Purdue assistant Jack Owens takes top job at Miami

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) – Miami (Ohio) hired Purdue assistant Jack Owens as its 27th basketball coach on Wednesday.

Owens has been an assistant at Purdue for nine seasons, including the past six as associate head coach.

The RedHawks fired John Cooper on March 10 after they went 11-21. In his five seasons at Miami, Cooper’s teams went 59-100 overall, including 29-59 in the Mid-American Conference.

Miami hasn’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2007, when it lost to Oregon in the first round. The RedHawks’ most recent NCAA Tournament win came in 1999, when they reached the Sweet 16 behind Wally Szczerbiak.

